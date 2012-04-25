(L-R) European Parliament President Martin Schulz, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt prepare to pose for photographers ahead of a meeting at the EC headquarters in Brussels April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS European governments reacted angrily on Wednesday to EU proposals for a 6.8 percent budget rise in 2013 despite calls for fiscal discipline across the bloc.

The European Commission said the increase in spending next year to 138 billion euros (112 billion pounds) was needed to meet legal funding commitments approved by member states in previous years.

But some of the biggest contributors to the EU's budget accused the Commission of failing to heed its own advice to national governments on the need for fiscal restraint.

"It is impossible, unjustifiable and unacceptable that the European Union asks each of its members to make efforts to reduce their deficits and spending, and at the same time it proposes a 7 percent increase in its own budget," French government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse told reporters.

The Dutch government collapsed this week after it failed to agree budget cuts to bring its deficit within EU limits, and the country's finance minister said he could not accept the proposed 9-billion-euro EU increase.

"That is too high a rate, which is inconceivable," Jan Kees de Jager said.

Germany's Finance Ministry said in a statement the proposed rise was inappropriate "given the extraordinary challenges of the sovereign debt crisis".

At the end of 2010, France, Britain, Germany and the Netherlands called for a real-terms freeze in all future EU spending and last year led efforts to cut the Commission's proposed 5 percent budget increase for 2012 to 2 percent, in line with inflation.

COMMISSION DEFENDS PLANS

Britain and Germany said they would work with other net contributors to the EU budget to cut the proposed 2013 figure.

"It's important to get an alliance of member states together to make sure that the Commission and the (European) Parliament see sense," British junior finance minister Mark Hoban told reporters in Brussels.

"There will be a lot of frustration across Europe that we're seeing those tough decisions being made in domestic economies, but the Commission has proposed a 6.8 percent increase."

Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the proposal was responsible and sought to balance the need for fiscal consolidation with targeted investments to spur job creation and economic growth.

"More often, when we discuss the budget we hear some governments louder than others," Barroso told reporters. "I therefore call on member states to show responsibility in the discussion.

"This is not money for Brussels. It is money (which will go) back to the member states and it makes sense in many areas to spend it at European level, not for ideological reasons, but for efficiency reasons."

EU budget chief Janusz Lewandowski said it was legitimate for people to question why the Commission had proposed such an increase, but that the money was needed to finance projects already approved by the EU and its member states.

"Bridges, railways, motorways have been built for the greater good of all. Now we must pay the bills," he said.

The Commission's proposal must now be approved by EU governments and the European Parliament, whose president Martin Schulz told the EU's 27 Commissioners their budget proposal appeared reasonable.

"At first sight, it may not be evident - during a crisis, of all times - why the payment appropriations should be increased in the budget for 2013. But it is a matter of chickens coming home to roost after some member states pushed through an unrealistically small budget in the previous two years," Schulz said.

(Additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou in Paris, Mo Abbas in London, Sara Webb in Amsterdam and Annika Breidthardt in Berlin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)