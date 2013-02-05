The headquarters of Germany's federal bank Deutsche Bundesbank is seen in Frankfurt, February 4, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken with a tilt and shift lens. Picture taken February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A car drives out of the headquarters of Germany's federal bank Deutsche Bundesbank Frankfurt, February 4, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken with a tilt and shift lens. Picture taken February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A sign is seen outside the headquarters Germany's federal bank Deutsche Bundesbank in Frankfurt, February 4, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PJ McHugh, 74, feeds the sheep on his farm in Laconnell on the west coast of County Donegal February 1, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

PJ McHugh, 74, drinks a cup of tea in his farmhouse in Laconnell on the west coast of County Donegal February 1, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A farmer watches as grain is harvested in Hurup, Jutland in this August 16, 2011 file photo. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix/Files

A tunnel that is under construction for the Granada-Malaga high-speed train AVE line is seen near Antequera, southern Spain, January 29, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman fills a glass with milk in this photo illustration taken in Tomares, outside Seville, January 30, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

A field of olive trees is seen in Canete La Real, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga January 29, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Artist Matt Lambert paints a commissioned artwork of Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at his studio in Brighton, southern England February 1, 2013. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron has stated that he will not accept a cut in Britain's rebate from the EU, which was negotiated by Thatcher in the 1980s. Thatcher won Britain a rebate from the European Union in 1984 after five years of tough negotiations, demanding: 'I want my money back'. Britain argued it was paying too much into the common pot since it was neither a major beneficiary of EU farm funds, unlike France, nor did it receive any substantial regional aid, as Greece and Ireland did. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

People travel in a lift at the Lloyds of London building in the financial district of the City of London January 29, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

A man sits on a bus as it passes the Bank of England in the financial district of the City of London January 29, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

A worker sorts eggs at the Andrzej Lewandowski chicken farm in Brudnice, central Poland January 21, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Chickens are fed from dispensers at Zbigniew Sochodzki poultry farm in the village of Olszewo, central Poland January 29, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 29, 2013 REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Cars travel on the A2 highway linking Warsaw with Western Europe close to the junction with highway A1 outside the town of Strykow January 17, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Students and tutors put on overalls prior to attending a class on cooling technologies at the state owned IEFP (Instituto do Emprego e Formacao Profissional) employment and vocational training centre in Setubal February 1, 2013. The Portuguese government is looking for additional EU funding to expand these vocational training centres to combat the downturn in the economy and employment. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

A teacher (L) watches his pupil weld during a practical lesson at the Instituto do Emprego e Formacao Profissional (IEFP) employment and vocational training centre in Setubal February 1, 2013. The Portuguese government is looking for additional EU funding to expand these vocational training centres to combat the downturn in the economy and employment. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

A farmer dispenses feed to his herd in his cowshed in Seranvillers Forenville near Cambrai, northern France, January 25, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 25, 2013 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French farmers stand between their parked tractors during a protest action against European regulations in Arras, northern France, January 15, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 15, 2013 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A French farmer drives a tractor as he ploughs a field in Niergnies, northern France January 14, 2013. European Union states will meet for the second time on February 7-8 to try and negotiate the nearly 1 trillion euro EU budget for 2014-2020. Previous talks collapsed in November and deep divisions remain over whether and how deeply the budget should be cut to reflect the euro debt crisis and harsh austerity measures being taken to address it. Arguments over farm subsidies and rebates are yet to be resolved as the EU contemplates its first real terms decline in spending. But officials are more confident that a deal will be struck this time. France is the biggest beneficiary of farm subsidies, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total budget. It has been at the heart of attempts to maintain contributions along with newer EU members to the east and countries struggling with crippling debts. However, countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, which pay far more into the budget than they get back, are pushing for a reduction in an attempt to help balance their national books. Picture taken January 14, 2013 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

BRUSSELS European Union leaders are expected to reach a deal on the bloc's next seven-year budget at a summit beginning on Thursday, overcoming divisions over spending and Britain's rebate rather than accepting failure.

With nearly 1 trillion euros (861 billion pounds) in spending across 28 countries weighing in the balance, the alternative to a deal would be to throw future EU finances into chaos and delay much-needed investment in new infrastructure, research and technology.

The meeting follows a failed attempt to agree the new spending plans in November, when France, Italy and others balked at demands by Britain and Germany for deep cuts to the European Commission's original blueprint.

While small in percentage terms - the annual EU budget is equivalent to about 1 percent of EU output - it is hugely symbolic, leading to battles along national lines as countries seek to maximise their returns from the common pot.

Britain and Germany are leading a bloc of fiscally conservative states seeking to limit future EU spending, taking the position that if individual member states are tightening budgets, then the European Union should do so too.

Others, mainly beneficiaries of EU largesse, oppose them.

In November, Britain and Germany pushed for cuts of more than 100 billion euros to the proposed 1,045 billion total, a reduction that was too much for others to bear.

Officials preparing for Thursday's meeting believe a deal is within reach that would fix EU spending at about 955 billion euros between 2014-2020, a net reduction from the previous 7-year budget.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has already outlined cuts of about 80 billion euros in a compromise circulated at the last summit. That included deep cuts to agriculture spending and to grants for poorer EU regions.

But France and Poland, two of the chief beneficiaries in those areas, rejecting any further cuts beyond those already proposed, a reduction of 15-20 billion euros on spending on research, administration and high-tech infrastructure projects will more than likely be necessary to reach a deal.

That would see EU leaders face uncomfortable questions over why they are opting to cut spending on growth-boosting measures while protecting much-maligned subsidy payments to farmers, given the continent's continued economic malaise.

Yet the alternative could be no deal and continued uncertainty over the EU's future finances, with elections this year in Italy and Germany and European Parliament elections in 2014 likely to delay a decision for at least a year.

"If we don't get a deal this time, the likelihood is that we won't be able to return to this until the second half of 2014 or even 2015," said an EU diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity.

The most likely outcome therefore is a less-than-optimal budget for most countries, but at least one that can get approval.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that agreement at the summit is far from certain, while French President Francois Hollande has said the elements of a deal are not yet in place.

But Poland's EU Minister Piotr Serafin said on Tuesday that he was confident a deal would be clinched this week, but warned that splits could yet emerge to derail the talks. The European Parliament would still have to approve any deal reached.

"Sentiment is better ahead of this summit and there are expectations that the chances for an agreement are high. However, as long as the ball is in play, anything can happen," he told reporters.

REBATE RISK

One issue that could throw the talks into doubt is the question of Britain's annual budget rebate, won by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1984 and worth more than 3 billion euros in 2011, and related refunds for Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Austria.

The summit also comes hot on the heels of Prime Minister David Cameron's promised to renegotiate Britain's membership and put it to a referendum by the end of 2017.

Cameron has refused to discuss any reduction in Britain's rebate, and until now has been in a relatively strong position given that his consent would be needed for any changes.

But his hard-line position risks fuelling resentment among those EU countries forced to foot the bill for Britain's rebate, not least France, as well as those including Italy and Denmark who believe they deserve similar special treatment.

Having chosen to distance Britain from the rest of the bloc in the eyes of many of his EU partners, Cameron may struggle to find allies at the summit if Hollande decides the time is ripe to challenge the cherished rebate.

(Additional reporting by Luke Baker in Brussels and Karolina Slowikowska in Warsaw. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)