The European flag (top L) fly amongst EU member countries' national flags in front of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS EU leaders may reopen talks on the bloc's next long-term budget at a summit this week, EU officials said on Tuesday, to try to resolve a dispute with the European Parliament over the 960-billion-euro (817.27 billion pounds) spending plan.

Last week, representatives of EU member states and the parliament struck a provisional deal to finalise a budget plan for 2014-2020, hammered out by leaders at a summit in February.

But doubts were immediately raised over whether the provisional accord could win the majority support it needs from the full parliament to enter force, after leading members of the assembly criticised the deal.

The issue is not currently on the agenda of the two-day summit starting in Brussels on Thursday, but officials said talks to try to break the budget impasse could be held on the sidelines of the meeting.

If that happens, leaders are not expected to reopen negotiations on the spending levels agreed in February, which included the first real-terms drop in future EU spending.

Any talks would instead focus on how to overcome the parliament's objections to the provisional deal.

Throughout the talks the parliament has appeared determined to throw its weight around, repeatedly threatening to use new powers granted to it in 2009 to block a budget deal if its demands are not met.

With EU-wide elections to elect a new parliament scheduled for May 2014, political leaders in the assembly have sought to frame the budget debate as a battle to protect EU growth spending from government austerity cuts.

The lead negotiator for EU governments, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore, said he would meet the presidents of the parliament, European Commission and European Council this week to look at ways of ending the deadlock.

He did not confirm whether the issue would be discussed by EU leaders. "At this stage, I can't say exactly in what form it may be eventually discussed at the Council," he told reporters in Luxembourg.

Gilmore said he had received a letter from parliament President Martin Schulz on Tuesday, informing him that he believed members of parliament would not approve last week's deal because it took insufficient account of their demands.

In return for their consent they want greater flexibility to reallocate unspent EU funds - rather than returning them to national budgets as at present - and the possibility to revise spending levels if Europe's economy picks up.

Governments have already made some concessions, agreeing that a limited amount of unspent funds could be moved from one year to the next, and backing a budget review by 2016.

It is unclear if and where governments may be prepared to give more ground, particularly on the sensitive issue of new sources of revenue to fund the EU budget as requested by parliament, including possible taxes.

"The ball is in the court of the European Parliament, as it's not exactly clear what more they want or what they want to see changed," said one EU official involved in the talks.

