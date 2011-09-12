European flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

BRUSSELS The countries that bankroll the European Union rejected a proposed 5 percent rise in the bloc's 2014-2020 budget on Monday, saying it failed to reflect the austerity cuts being made by national governments.

A declaration by the group of eight countries -- which included top European paymasters Germany, France, Britain and Italy -- described the budget increase requested by the European Commission as excessive.

"The Commission proposal is too high," the declaration said.

"Member states are making considerable efforts to support Europe, and at the same time are undertaking tough consolidation efforts. European public spending cannot be exempt from these considerable national efforts," it said.

In June, the Commission proposed introducing a 1 percent EU sales tax and a levy on financial transactions to help fund the budget increase, which would take EU spending over the seven-year period to almost 1 trillion euros (860.9 billion pounds).

Ministers from the eight countries -- which also included Sweden, Austria, Finland and the Netherlands -- met in Brussels on Monday to finalise the declaration and said they would meet again in the coming months to flesh out their proposals.

That could expose differences between countries such as France and Italy, who want to maintain the bloc's current 55 billion euro per year farm subsidies, and others such as Britain and Sweden who want to divert spending from agriculture to research and innovation.

"We're at a very early stage of these negotiations. The priority for all of us is to secure agreement on an overall tight budgetary ceiling," Britain's Europe minister David Lidington told reporters after the meeting.

Britain has previously called for a real-term freeze in EU spending up to 2020, but Lidington said the question of a freeze was not discussed at the meeting.

"There are different countries represented around the table. Our position on a real terms freeze hasn't altered," he said.

The prospect of a freeze in EU spending is a concern for newer EU countries in central and eastern Europe, who are the main beneficiaries of the bloc's structural and cohesion funds financing road building, job training and other such projects.

"Whatever the outcome of the eventual settlement on structural and cohesion funds, the new member states are going to be the prime beneficiaries of that," Lidington said.

Sweden's EU minister Birgitta Ohlsson said those who issued the declaration hoped to bring more countries into their "like-minded circle" later this year.

"We already represent more than 60 percent of the EU population, so it's already a majority," she added.

Discussions between EU governments and lawmakers to finalise the bloc's next long-term budget are expected to take up to two years to complete.

