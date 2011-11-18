BRUSSELS Talks between European Union lawmakers and governments on the size of the EU's budget in 2012 will be a test of the bloc's credibility and decisiveness in the midst of an economic crisis, ministers involved in the talks said Friday.

Negotiations on EU spending next year must be seen in the context of tax rises and public spending cuts being implemented by governments fighting to contain Europe's debt crisis, ministers said in Brussels at the start of talks expected to last late into the night.

"To add a budgetary crisis to the current economic and financial crisis is definitely not an option," said Jacek Dominik, under-secretary of state in Poland's ministry of finance.

"If we do not get agreement today, it will be a signal that EU institutions have problems to reach any compromise and to take any decision," said Dominik, who is representing governments in Friday's talks with the European Parliament.

The main sticking point concerns the level of increase in EU spending in 2012 compared with this year. Governments insist that any rise must be limited to 2 percent, in line with forecasts for inflation, giving a total of 129 billion euros (110.4 billion pounds).

"We need to be able to sell this budget to our electorate and our parliament, and that does require us to demonstrate that we take austerity as seriously at a European level as we do at a domestic level," said UK Financial Services Minister Mark Hoban.

By contrast, lawmakers in the European Parliament have called for a 5.2 percent hike in the bloc's budget to 133 billion euros, which they say is needed to boost economic growth and job creation and drag Europe out of the current economic crisis.

MINOR CONCESSIONS

With the bloc's biggest financial contributors Germany, France and Britain all having ruled out a rise of more than 2 percent, EU sources said Friday they did not expect governments to back down during the negotiations.

As a result, the European Parliament is expected to seek more minor concessions from governments, including a 550 million euro boost in EU spending on growth and employment in 2011, and an extra 100 million euro in aid for the Palestinian territories in 2012.

Governments and lawmakers have until Monday to reach an agreement, after which the European Commission would be forced to submit a new budget proposal.

If no compromise agreement is reached before the end of the year, the budget would be frozen at the 2011 total of 126.5 billion euros and disbursed in 12 equal monthly instalments, throwing EU spending into disarray.

In a similar stand-off last year, the parliament initially demanded a 6.2 percent rise in spending for 2011, before finally backing down in December under pressure from governments to agree to a rise of 2.9 percent.

Talks on the bloc's 2012 budget are seen as a prelude to a bigger fight on the bloc's next long-term budget for 2014-2020.

