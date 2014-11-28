DUBLIN Ireland would not support any measures to penalise France for breaking European Union budget rules, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday after meeting his French counterpart Michel Sapin.

The European Commission postponed until March its decisions on whether the 2015 budgets of France, Italy and Belgium break EU rules, saying earlier on Friday that it needed more information to be sure.

Available data indicates that the Commission could slap a fine of up to 4.2 billion euros (3 billion pounds) on France for falling well short of its deficit-cutting obligations, and put Italy and Belgium under a disciplinary process over their debt.

Noonan, whose budget was among five that fully complied with the new rules, said France had been among the most supportive countries when Ireland sought to renegotiate parts of an EU/IMF bailout it completed last year.

"France was always first up to support Ireland, so you can take it that I will be generally supportive of the French position and I won't be supporting measures that will seek to penalise," Noonan told a news conference

"I think the European way is to work out one's difficulties through dialogue and I'm glad that there's a deferral until March because that gives time. I will do what small countries do best: I will try and assist to find a solution."

France is in the firing line because it has already missed one extended deadline to cut its budget deficit below the prescribed limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product, and has said it will miss another.

Sapin said France did not want to be treated differently to any other country or to change the rules. But he urged that they be applied "intelligently", particularly when Europe is suffering from a period of low economic growth and low inflation.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)