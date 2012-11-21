RIGA Latvia is prepared to veto the European Union's seven-year budget plan if it does not get a better deal on agricultural subsidies, Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

Leaders of the 27-nation EU are due to meet in Brussels later this week to debate the budget for 2014-2020 amid a row over spending. Italy and the UK have threatened to veto budget proposals.

"If our interests are completely ignored, we don't exclude that possibility (of a veto)," Dombrovskis told the Latvian Independent Television (LNT) channel on Wednesday.

Though he said leaders "should not get carried away" in threatening the veto, he said Latvia was angry that its farmers would only get 53 percent of the EU average agricultural subsidy under the current proposal.

Latvia currently receives agricultural subsidies that are 35 percent of the EU average but is arguing that it should receive 80 percent of the EU average.

Farmers across the Baltics have been demanding bigger direct payments that put them closer to the EU average. The Baltic nations of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania receive one the lowest level of direct subsidy payments per hectare in the EU under the current spending plan.

