ROME The euro zone does not need an official with the power to veto national budgets because there are already enough new spending rules, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said earlier this month that his country would seek a "currency commissioner" with the power to reject national budgets that infringe common fiscal rules at the next European Union summit in December.

With an election coming up next year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces voter concern about taking on the cost of bailing out euro zone countries that have got into debt.

But Monti said attempting to please public opinion risked undermining Europe's credibility.

"We already have a long series of tools" aimed at maintaining budget discipline within the euro zone, he said at a conference on international affairs in Rome.

"You show little faith in Europe's ability to apply the decisions it has already taken if every time that you feel the need to reassure your own public you come up with a new tool, maybe in a pre-election period."

Monti said measures including the toughened Stability and Growth Pact and the "fiscal compact" treaty in the process of ratification should be applied before drafting new rules.

He said that a budget czar may simply serve as a scapegoat for member states, who are responsible for budget policy.

He said it was the EU's members, starting with France and Germany that began diluting the budget sanctions proposed by the European Commission," Monti said.

"It would be good for those who are in charge of the European Union to remember the positive - and sometimes negative - role that they can play."

(Reporting by Roberto Landucci. Writing by Steve Scherer. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)