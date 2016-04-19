A rainbow is seen behind European flags during a euro zone EU leaders emergency summit on the situation in Greece at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/Files

BRUSSELS The European Commission is inconsistent in how it applies fiscal rules requiring European Union states to keep budgets under control, EU auditors said on Tuesday, criticising the bloc's executive for being too lenient on Italy and France.

EU countries are obliged to keep their budget deficits below 3 percent of gross domestic product and to limit their debt to 60 percent of GDP.

If a country's deficit is above the ceiling or its large debt does not decrease by enough, the European Commission and EU finance ministers set targets and deadlines to correct the imbalances under what is called an excessive deficit procedure (EDP).

The Commission "is not applying the procedure in a consistent manner," the EU auditors said in a report, adding that the EU executive has also not been effective in collecting reliable data from EU countries and pushing them to carry out necessary structural reforms.

The auditors said the Commission used "a high degree of flexibility and discretion" for Italy and France in 2015, deciding not to open an EDP against Italy despite a "prima facie" breach of the debt rule. It also allowed France more time to bring its deficit below 3 percent in spite of data showing the procedure should have been made tougher, they said.

These decisions were deemed by auditors as "not always based on sufficiently objective arguments."

In remarks attached to the ECA report, the European Commission rejected this criticism, saying it was treating EU countries in an equal manner.

After Greece, Italy has the second-largest public debt in the EU at 132.8 percent of GDP in 2015 from 132.3 percent the year earlier, EU Commission's figures show. It is forecast to drop slightly to 132.4 percent in 2016.

France's deficit was 3.7 percent of GDP in 2015, from 3.9 percent in 2014. It is estimated by the Commission to be at 3.4 percent this year.

The report audited the Commission's application of the EDP between 2009 and 2015 in six EU states. Other than Italy and France, it included Germany, the Czech Republic, Cyprus and Malta.

The European Court of Auditors (ECA), the EU institution charged with monitoring the bloc's finances, urged the Commission to be more transparent in the way it assesses countries' compliance with fiscal rules.

"There is still too little information openly available about the Commission's data assumptions and parameters," the report said, adding that this "raises questions about the overall reliability of its assessments."

A Commission's spokesman said that "the Commission already commits to action in areas where the report identifies challenges and expresses concerns."

