Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L) talks with France's President Francois Hollande as they arrive for a working session during an EU summit in Brussels October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Tuesday that it welcomed letters from France and Italy amending their 2015 budget plans as "useful and constructive" contributions to a process of ensuring budgets meet EU targets.

Noting that the Commission has until Wednesday to conclude its assessment of the budgets, a Commission spokesman told a news conference: "We are still analysing the information that was sent to us by Italy and France in particular ... We welcome the fact these member states have committed themselves to the process of constructive dialogue with the Commission."

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)