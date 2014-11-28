BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that it was important that all euro zone countries respect the budget deficit limits but said he is against any public debate about some of the countries that fail to stick to the rules.

"We know that some of our partners are in a more difficult situation than we're in and we know that we all have a common obligation and have to show solidarity," Schaeuble told Deutschlandfunk radio when asked about countries such as France and Italy violating the rules without facing sanctions.

"We've got to make sure that we all respect the EU rules and we've got a joint responsibility to boost growth and be more successful in the fight against unemployment, especially youth unemployment."

The European Commission will tell France, Italy and Belgium on Friday their 2015 budgets risk breaking EU rules, but it will defer decisions on any action until early March, according to draft documents seen by Reuters.

France angered the European Commission and euro zone peers because in June 2013 EU finance ministers gave Paris two extra years, until 2015, to bring its budget deficit below the ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product. But Paris said it would miss also the 2015 deadline and needs until 2017 to comply.

If the Commission decides Paris did not take action to meet the targets set by the ministers, France would face a fine of up to 4.2 billion euros.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)