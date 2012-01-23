BRUSSELS EU foreign ministers said on Monday they would suspend the European Union's visa ban on Myanmar's president, vice-presidents, cabinet members and parliamentary speakers following political reforms in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels and follows reforms in Myanmar, also known as Burma, including the release of political prisoners and other steps.

"The Council welcomes the remarkable programme of political reform undertaken by the government and parliament in Burma/Myanmar, together with its commitment to economic and social development," the Council said in a statement.

"These changes are opening up important new prospects for developing the relationship between the European Union and Burma/Myanmar."

(Reporting By Sebastian Moffett; editing by Luke Baker)