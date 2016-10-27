Demonstrators protest against the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement CETA, a planned EU-Canada free trade agreement, outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

OTTAWA Canada will not be required to approve a declaration that Belgium agreed with its regional parliaments to seal an EU-Canada free trade deal, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.

"As a unilateral Belgian declaration, Canada's approval will not be sought or needed," said the source, who asked to remain anonymous given the sensitivity of the situation.

