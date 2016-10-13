BERLIN A ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court allowing the government to back an EU-Canada trade deal is pleasing and paves the way for Europe to shape the rules of globalisation, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.

"I am very pleased with the outcome of the proceedings," Gabriel said in Berlin, adding he believed that the conditions set out by the court could be resolved easily.

"I am very pleased that we have made a first big step, because if Europe were not able to deal with Canada, this would send a difficult signal in the world," he added.

"For this reason I am pleased that we will make a big step towards finally giving rules to globalisation," he said.

Earlier, Germany's Constitutional Court rejected emergency appeals by activists to prevent the government from backing the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) before it has been ratified by national parliaments.

