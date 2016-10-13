British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
BERLIN A ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court allowing the government to back an EU-Canada trade deal is pleasing and paves the way for Europe to shape the rules of globalisation, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.
"I am very pleased with the outcome of the proceedings," Gabriel said in Berlin, adding he believed that the conditions set out by the court could be resolved easily.
"I am very pleased that we have made a first big step, because if Europe were not able to deal with Canada, this would send a difficult signal in the world," he added.
"For this reason I am pleased that we will make a big step towards finally giving rules to globalisation," he said.
Earlier, Germany's Constitutional Court rejected emergency appeals by activists to prevent the government from backing the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) before it has been ratified by national parliaments.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.