BRUSSELS The Belgian region of Wallonia maintained its opposition to an EU-Canada free trade deal, rejecting new concessions, Belgian news agency Belga reported on Thursday.

All 28 EU governments support the planned Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), but Belgium cannot give its assent without backing from five sub-federal administrations. Without Belgium's signature the pact would likely fail.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)