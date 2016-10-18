LUXEMBOURG The Belgian federal government hopes it can persuade regional authorities to back its approval of an EU-Canada free trade deal by the time EU leaders meet at a Brussels summit this week, its trade minister said on Tuesday.

"We are continuing to work with certain regions," Didier Reynders told reporters on arrival at a meeting of EU trade ministers in Luxembourg. He noted that the French-speaking region of Wallonia was the main bar to Belgium giving a green light to a deal approved by the other 27 EU states and Canada.

"I hope that by the time of the summit at the end of the week we'll be in a position to allow things to go ahead," said Reynders, who is also foreign minister. EU leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday and are due to discuss trade on Friday.

