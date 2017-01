European Council President Donald Tusk attends a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS The European Union and Canada will hold a summit to sign a trade deal on Sunday, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday after Belgium had cleared the agreement with its regional governments.

"Mission accomplished! Just agreed with PM Justin Trudeau to hold EU Canada Summit this Sunday," Tusk said on his Twitter account.

The summit to sign the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will be held in Brussels and the signing ceremony will take place at midday, a spokesman for the European Council added.

