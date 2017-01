OTTAWA Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he would fly to Brussels to sign a free trade deal with the European Union, which earlier in the day resolved the last in a series of challenges to the pact.

"The Canada-EU Summit will be Sunday. Great news and I'm looking forward to being there," Trudeau said on Twitter. Separately, Trudeau's office said his plane would depart for Brussels at 7 pm eastern (2300 GMT) on Saturday.

