LONDON - International Airlines Group (IAG), the holding company of airlines BA and Iberia, said Friday it faces a bill of 90 million euros (77 million pounds) next year to buy enough carbon permits and offsets to match its CO2 output under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

IAG faces the carbon costs for the first time next year when all airlines touching down or taking off will have to account for their CO2 emissions as part of an expansion of the world's largest carbon market, the company said in an investor presentation.

According to allocation plans published by Spain and the UK last month, IAG will next year receive around 14.9 million carbon permits for free.

Airlines will collectively receive free permits amounting to 85 percent of the sector's total emission cap in 2012, but because the limit is based on emissions over 2004-2006 most carriers are expected to need to buy more.

Based on current prices of around 10.10 euros for EU Allowances EUAs for December 2012 delivery, IAG's cost assessment would mean it expects to need to buy around 8.9 million additional permits.

The actual amount is likely to be less because airlines can instead buy a limited number of cheaper U.N-backed carbon credits to meet their caps.

