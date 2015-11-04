BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators charged 10 Asian makers of electrolytic capacitors on Wednesday with taking part in a cartel over a 17-year period, putting the companies at risk of hefty fines if found guilty.

The European Commission said the cartel operated from 1997 to 2014, with the companies holding a series of multilateral meetings in Japan to discuss future market trends, prices and customer data. It did not name the companies.

The companies face fines up to 10 percent of their global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules.

Electrolytic capacitors control the flow of electricity in a variety of products including smartphones, TVs, games consoles and cameras.

The EU competition authority launched its investigation in March last year together with counterparts around the world.

Japan's NEC Tokin Corp in September settled charges with the U.S. Department of Justice, agreeing to pay a $13.8-million fine for fixing the prices of electrolytic capacitors between 2002 and 2013.

