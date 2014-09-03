Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
AMSTERDAM Dutch electronics and healthcare company Philips denied its former semiconductor division had taken part in a price fixing cartel, saying on Wednesday that it would appeal against a 20 million euro (16 million pounds) European Commission fine.
"We firmly believe that claims of anti-competitive behaviour by former Philips smart card chips business are unfounded. As a result, Philips plans to appeal the decision," the company said in a statement. Philips spun off its semiconductor business into the independent company NXP Semiconductors in 2006.
European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday said they fined Philips, Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technologies a total of 138 million euros ($181.32 million)for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.