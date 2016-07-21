BRUSSELS - (This 19 July 2016 factbox was refiled to make the third reference Automotive glass not Carglass)
EU antitrust regulators handed down a record 2.93 billion euro (£2.4 billion) fine on German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Paccar (PCAR.O), Volvo/Renault (VOLVb.ST)(RENA.PA) and CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) on Tuesday for taking part in a cartel.
Here are the 10 highest cartel fines levied by the European Commission since 1969, including Tuesday's sanction:
CARTEL FINE (in euros) YEAR
Truckmakers 2.93 billion 2016
TV and computer monitor tubes 1.41 billion 2012
Automotive glass 1.19 billion 2008
Automotive bearings 953 million 2014
Elevators and escalators 832 million 2007
Euro interest rate derivatives 825 million 2013
Vitamins 791 million 2001
Yen interest rate derivatives 685 million 2013/2015
Gas insulated switchgear 675 million 2007/2012
E.ON/GDF collusion 640 million 2009
* Source: European Commission
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)