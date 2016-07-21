BRUSSELS - (This 19 July 2016 factbox was refiled to make the third reference Automotive glass not Carglass)

EU antitrust regulators handed down a record 2.93 billion euro (£2.4 billion) fine on German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Paccar (PCAR.O), Volvo/Renault (VOLVb.ST)(RENA.PA) and CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) on Tuesday for taking part in a cartel.

Here are the 10 highest cartel fines levied by the European Commission since 1969, including Tuesday's sanction:

CARTEL FINE (in euros) YEAR

Truckmakers 2.93 billion 2016

TV and computer monitor tubes 1.41 billion 2012

Automotive glass 1.19 billion 2008

Automotive bearings 953 million 2014

Elevators and escalators 832 million 2007

Euro interest rate derivatives 825 million 2013

Vitamins 791 million 2001

Yen interest rate derivatives 685 million 2013/2015

Gas insulated switchgear 675 million 2007/2012

E.ON/GDF collusion 640 million 2009

* Source: European Commission

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)