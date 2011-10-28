BRUSSELS Anyone who forces a child into prostitution would face at least a decade in jail under legislation voted through by members of the European Parliament this week, as part of a revised law to toughen the penalties against all forms of child abuse.

The proposed law -- expected to get final approval by the end of the year following Thursday's vote -- will tackle sexual acts, including child pornography and online grooming.

In addition to ordering a prison term of at least 10 years for child prostitution, it sets out minimum penalties for 20 criminal offences. Anyone producing child pornography would receive at least three years in prison.

Studies made available to the European lawmakers found 10 to 20 percent of children in Europe may be sexually assaulted. Part of the problem is the crime is extremely lucrative.

Worldwide, the child pornography industry generates 20 billion euros (17.36 billion pounds) and 1 million children are used for "this horrendous purpose," research from the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, found.

European politicians said the planned EU law marks significant progress in tackling the problem.

"The new directive to combat sexual abuse and exploitation of children and child pornography is an innovative legislative instrument and a step forward for the protection of our children," said Roberta Angelilli, an Italian Member of the European Parliament, who steered the legislation.

Once passed, member states will have two years to adjust national laws to incorporate the EU law.

Apart from the increased penalties for existing crimes, online grooming -- or befriending a child via the Internet for the purpose of sexually abusing them -- will be declared a criminal offence under the new law.

Member states must remove child pornography websites or block them if they cannot remove them. They are also encouraged to work with non-EU countries to remove child pornography websites hosted beyond the 27-member bloc.

Approximately 20 percent of convicted sex offenders repeat their crime, figures made available to the European politicians showed. The directive cited sex offender registers listing those with convictions, as possible tools available to individual member states.

Campaigners said the EU legislation was a step forward but they wanted more focus on preventing abuse in the first place.

"Legal instruments are too far down the road. The child has already been abused," said Madi Sharma, a British member of the European Economic and Social Committee, a forum for discussion of EU issues.

(Editing by Barbara Lewis and Sophie Hares)