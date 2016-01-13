A worker pours a glass of whisky inside the Kavalan Whisky aging warehouse and distillery in Ilan, north eastern Taiwan, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

BRUSSELS The European Union is seeking talks with Colombia at the World Trade Organisation over what Brussels says are discriminatory measures against Europe's spirit drinks, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"EU spirits face higher taxes than local brands through higher national consumption tax and higher local charges," the Commission said. "Colombia's regional authorities ... impose market-access restrictions for imported spirits."

Consultations are the first step in the WTO's formal dispute settlement mechanisms.

Colombia is the largest market in the Andean Community, which includes Peru and Ecuador, representing more than a third of EU spirit exports to the region and worth 41.2 million euros (31 million pounds) in 2014, industry body SpiritsEurope said in a statement welcoming the move.

