Elzbieta Bienkowska is being sworn in as Poland's new Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Development and Transport, during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

KRYNICA-ZDROJ Poland Deputy Prime Minister Elzbieta Bienkowska is Poland's candidate to become one of the new European commissioners, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Wednesday, confirming earlier media reports.

Piechocinski did not specify for which post Bienkowska, who is also infrastructure minister, would be put forward. Polish media quoted unnamed sources as saying that she could lead either regional policy or the internal market and services directorate.

(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)