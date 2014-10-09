BRUSSELS The incoming head of the EU executive was in intensive talks with the European Parliament and the government of Slovenia on Thursday to try and unblock a final obstacle to legislative approval of his new team.

Jean-Claude Juncker welcomed a series of committee votes in parliament late on Wednesday that saw all but one of his line-up approved by a broad left-right coalition following several days of party wrangling that had threatened to disrupt the process.

However, lawmakers' overwhelming rejection of the Slovenian nominee, former prime minister Alenka Bratusek, has left Juncker with a knotty legal and political problem.

That, aides to Juncker said, could lead to a delay in the new Commission taking office on Nov. 1. The only binding vote that the legislature has is a plenary ballot on the entire new team, which is scheduled for Oct. 22.

"There is a risk that if these political discussions do not come to an end soon then the whole calendar will be extended," Juncker's spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.

A spokesman for the new, centre-left Slovenian government, which took over from Bratusek's centrist administration, said Juncker still wanted to stick with his original choice, despite her humiliation by a parliamentary committee that voted 113-12 in a non-binding ballot against her becoming a commissioner.

Juncker's spokesman would say only that Bratusek, who had nominated herself for the job while acting as a caretaker prime minister following an election defeat, formally remained the designated vice president for energy union. Each of the 28 EU member states is entitled to one seat on the Commission.

Some EU officials believe parliament was unduly harsh on her performance at a confirmation hearing earlier this week.

Politically, however, her situation seems untenable.

"Legally, the issue remains," said Gianni Pittella, floor leader of the centre-left in parliament. "But politically she is clearly out. There is no way her candidacy can be revived."

Arguments over who might replace her, and whether that official should have such a senior position on Juncker's team, could extend the process. Unless Bratusek withdraws her own candidacy, mechanisms to remove her and have a replacement approved by other EU governments would take time.

WOMEN CANDIDATES

The centre-left in the European Parliament has urged its new allies in Ljubljana to nominate a centre-left EU lawmaker, Tanja Fajon. The centre-right, to which Juncker belongs and which is the biggest party in the legislature, also backed Fajon, noting her experience in Brussels - and the fact she is a woman.

Juncker just met a promise to parliament to have nine women in his team. If he loses one, he would prefer another.

Lawmakers said there was opposition to the nomination of Fajon from Bratusek's centrist group in the European Parliament. It would prefer she was replaced by someone else from the party.

In Ljubljana, government spokesman Bostjan Lajovic said: "The government informally discussed possible candidates but as it became clear that Juncker still supports Bratusek, it did not hold a formal discussion on the matter and reached no decision."

Slovenian sources cited a number of other possible nominees, including outgoing EU development commissioner Janez Potocnik, a centrist, as well as two ministers in the current centre-left government, Karl Erjavec and Violeta Bulc.

In a series of committee votes on Wednesday evening, Juncker's centre-right EPP and the next-biggest parliamentary group, the centre-left S&D, effectively traded "hostages" they had taken from each other over the past week. Disputes began when the S&D helped block the approval of a Spanish conservative nominated to run a combined energy and climate change portfolio.

That move had brought a threat from the EPP to prevent Socialist Pierre Moscovici, a former French finance minister, from taking the post of economics commissioner.

That in turn put the endorsement of other centre-right figures in jeopardy, including Britain's Jonathan Hill as financial services commissioner.

As the pieces fell into place of a left-right bargain and all Juncker's remaining nominees were approved, the Greens and other smaller parties, including some of the phalanx of anti-EU populists who entered parliament at elections in May, were left fuming at "back-room deals" cooked up by the major blocs.

Leaders of the major parties, which saw their share of votes slide in the face of a surge of anti-EU sentiment in May, hailed the progress toward a new executive as a mark of parliament's commitment to working with Juncker on his goals of reviving economic growth in order to regain public trust in the EU.

"TIME TO WORK"

Manfred Weber, the German who leads the centre-right EPP in parliament, tweeted that it was "time to work, not play games".

"Today’s votes ... demonstrate our will, and that of our partners, to form a stable and democratic majority in the European Parliament able to get the EU to work in the interest of Europe's citizens," Weber said in a statement.

Pittella, his Italian opposite number at the S&D, said "tough negotiations" with Juncker had produced an agreement on a Commission that the centre-left could support.

In particular, he said, Frans Timmermans, the centre-left former Dutch foreign minister who will be Juncker's first vice president and right-hand man, would ensure "sustainable development" is fostered across the Commission - a way to swallow Arias Canete securing the energy and climate brief.

Pittella also said Hungary's Tibor Navracsics would have his portfolio revised to win parliamentary approval.

A former justice minister in a Budapest government accused by EU critics of trampling on civil rights, Navracsics was endorsed as a commissioner by a committee on Monday but rejected for a role including education, culture, youth and citizenship.

That last part - broadly speaking human rights - would now be given to another commissioner, an aide to Pittella said.

An EU official said Juncker had put such proposals in the negotiating process, though there would only be a formal change in commissioner's portfolios once the process was complete.

Other nominees confirmed in their roles on Wednesday were Finland's Jyrki Katainen, vice president for jobs and growth, and Latvian Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president for the euro.

Both former prime ministers, seen as fiscal hawks close to conservative German Chancellor Angela Merkel, they will jointly oversee the work of Moscovici. The Frenchman struggled to convince some lawmakers that he can be trusted to impose budget discipline on his own former colleagues in Paris.

(Additional reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Editing by Tom Heneghan)