BRUSSELS Italy's response to the European Commission's concerns regarding its 2017 draft budget assumptions has not been constructive, an EU official said on Monday, as Rome tries to avoid belt-tightening measures ahead of a Dec. 4 referendum.

Instead of cutting its structural budget deficit, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government plans to increase it, citing challenges like the migration crisis, post-earthquake reconstruction and lower-than-expected economic growth.

The Commission checks draft budgetary assumptions of all euro zone countries each year under powers given to it by governments in 2013 in order to check whether they comply with EU law.

EU rules oblige governments to gradually bring budgets into balance and reduce debt, but Italy's draft budget for next year envisages a sharp rise in the key structural deficit - which excludes one-off items and business cycle swings - and only a minimal reduction in the headline deficit.

"Italy and Cyprus sent in un-constructive letters," the EU official said.

Facing electoral pressure from the anti-euro Five Star movement, Renzi wants to be seen by Italians as standing firm against Brussels in the countdown to the referendum on constitutional reforms, which opinion polls suggest he may lose.

Italy has similarly made no headway in reducing its large public debt by the required one twentieth of the difference between a country's debt-to-GDP ratio and the EU's ceiling of 60 percent of GDP each year on average over three years.

In theory, EU law gives the Commission the right to reject a budget that is breaking the rules and ask for a new one, but this has never happened yet, and EU officials said it was unlikely to happen now.

An opinion from the Commission on all member states' 2017 draft budgets is due by the end of November.

Some officials speculated that the Commission could declare Italy's budget "at risk of non-compliance with the requirements" of EU rules, as it did in 2015.

Last year the Commission also noted Italy's 2016 budget draft "might result in a significant deviation from the adjustment paths towards the Medium-Term Objective (MTO)" -- the balanced budget -- but that opinion entailed no further action.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Gareth Jones)