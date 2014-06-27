BRUSSELS EU leaders nominated Jean-Claude Juncker, the former prime minister of Luxembourg, as president of the bloc's executive body the European Commission at a summit on Friday despite strong objections from Britain.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, facing calls at home to quit the 28-nation bloc, had mounted a vehement campaign in defiance of EU habits of consensus to deny Juncker the job on the grounds that the 59-year-old veteran of Brussels dealmaking was a federalist committed to expanding the Union's powers.

The confirmation of his nomination was announced by European Council president Herman Van Rompuy on Twitter: "Decision made," he wrote. "The European Council proposes Jean-Claude Juncker as the next President of the European Commission."

He did not say whether there had been a formal vote among the 28 national leaders - an unprecedented procedure that Cameron had threatened to demand to underline his opposition.

The centre-right Juncker must now appear before the European Parliament and win a confirmation vote set for July 16 on his policy agenda.

