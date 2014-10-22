Jean-Claude Juncker, the incoming president of the European Commission (EC), presents the list of the European Commissioners and their jobs for the next five years, during a news conference at the EC headquarters in Brussels September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

STRASBOURG France The incoming head of the EU executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, told the European Parliament on Wednesday that he would present his 300-billion-euro plan for investment to bolster growth and jobs by the end of this year.

Switching significantly to speaking in German during a keynote address ahead of a parliamentary vote to endorse his new European Commission, Juncker said: "If you give us your support today, we will present the jobs, growth and investment package before Christmas."

Germany, Europe's leading economy, has been resisting calls from other euro zone states and beyond for it to increase public investment spending to rekindle economic growth on the continent.

