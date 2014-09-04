BRUSSELS Two nominations on Thursday to seats on the European Commission should allow its president, Jean-Claude Juncker, to appoint as many women as in the outgoing EU executive, meeting a demand from legislators.

Juncker's office confirmed that Belgium and Romania had put forward Marianne Thyssen and Corina Cretu respectively for their countries' places on the 28-strong Commission, bringing the total of women nominated to nine, the same number as in the present team headed by outgoing president, Jose Manuel Barroso.

Below is the expected roster of commissioners: AUSTRIA: Johannes Hahn, current regional policy commissioner BELGIUM: Marianne Thyssen, centre-right EU parliamentarian BRITAIN: Jonathan Hill, former leader of upper house BULGARIA: Kristalina Georgieva, current humanitarian affairs commissioner CROATIA: Neven Mimica, current consumer protection commissioner CYPRUS: Christos Stylianides, former government spokesman CZECH REPUBLIC: Development Minister Vera Jourova DENMARK: Economy Minister Margrethe Vestager ESTONIA: Andrus Ansip, former prime minister FINLAND: Jyrki Katainen, current economics commissioner FRANCE: Pierre Moscovici, former finance minister GERMANY: Guenther Oettinger, current energy commissioner GREECE: Defence Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos HUNGARY: Foreign Minister Tibor Navracsics ITALY: Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini, already named EU foreign policy chief and Juncker's deputy IRELAND: Environment Minister Phil Hogan LATVIA: Valdis Dombrovskis, former prime minister LITHUANIA: Health Minister Vytenis Povilas Andriukaitis LUXEMBOURG: Jean-Claude Juncker, former prime minister, confirmed as Commission president MALTA: Karmenu Vella, former tourism minister NETHERLANDS: Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans POLAND: Deputy Prime Minister Elzbieta Bienkowska PORTUGAL: Secretary of State Carlos Moedas ROMANIA: Corina Cretu, centre-left member of EU legislature SLOVENIA: Alenka Bratusek, former prime minister SLOVAKIA: Maros Sefcovic, current commissioner for cooperation among EU institutions SPAIN: Miguel Arias Canete, former agriculture minister SWEDEN: Cecilia Malmstrom, current internal affairs commissioner