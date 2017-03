AMSTERDAM The Netherlands will not block the candidacy of Jean-Claude Juncker for president of the European Commission if the issue comes to a vote at a summit later this week, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in parliament on Wednesday.

"If it comes to a vote on Mr Juncker, the Netherlands will not block him but support him," Rutte said, adding it was not certain a decision on the European Commission presidency would be taken at the summit.

Rutte added there was a need for as broad a coalition as possible in Europe behind a reform agenda that would deliver growth and jobs.

