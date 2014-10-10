LJUBLJANA Slovenia will name Deputy Prime Minister Violeta Bulc as its new candidate for European commissioner after former prime minister Alenka Bratusek quit the race, state-owned STA news agency reported on Friday, citing unofficial sources.

Bulc became deputy prime minister and minister for development, strategic projects and cohesion last month when the new cent re-left government of Prime Minister Miro Cerar was sworn in, following a snap election in July.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and John Stonestreet)