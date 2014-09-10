BRUSSELS European Commission President-elect Jean-Claude Juncker unveiled on Wednesday the next European Union executive for the 2014-2019 period. The European Parliament must now approve the team.

Below is the roster of the new European Commission: AUSTRIA: Johannes Hahn, 56, outgoing regional policy commissioner from the centre-right. Former CEO of gaming equipment maker.

* Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.

BELGIUM: Marianne Thyssen, 58, centre-right EU parliamentarian and former leader of the Flemish Christian Democrat party.

* Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility.

BRITAIN: Jonathan Hill, 54, former centre-right leader of upper house of parliament (Lords). Public relations consultant and former chief of staff to Conservative Prime Minister John Major in the 1990s.

* Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union.

BULGARIA: Kristalina Georgieva, 61, outgoing centre-right humanitarian affairs commissioner. Formerly a vice president at the World Bank and country representative in Russia.

* Commission's Vice-President for Budget and Human Resources.

CROATIA: Neven Mimica, 60, outgoing centre-left consumer protection commissioner. A career politician and diplomat, he oversaw Croatia's talks with the World Trade Organization in the late 1990s, and the start of Zagreb's membership negotiations with the European Union in 2000-01.

* Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development.

CYPRUS: Christos Stylianides, 56, former government spokesman from the centre-right.

* Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Centre-left development minister Vera Jourova, 50.

* Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality.

DENMARK: Liberal Economy Minister, Margrethe Vestager, 46. A career politician and leader of the Social Liberals since 2007.

* Commissioner for Competition.

ESTONIA: Andrus Ansip, 58, former centre-right prime minister who took Estonia into the euro zone in 2011.

* Commission's Vice-President for the Digital Single Market.

FINLAND: Jyrki Katainen, 42, outgoing economics commissioner and former prime minister of Finland from the centre-right.

* Commission's Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness.

FRANCE: Pierre Moscovici, 56, former finance minister. Belongs to the moderate, reformist wing of the Socialists.

* Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Union.

GERMANY: Guenther Oettinger, outgoing energy commissioner from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right party.

* Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society.

GREECE: Defence Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos, 61, part of the centre-right bloc and former mayor of Athens.

* Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs.

HUNGARY: Foreign Minister Tibor Navracsics, 48, from the centre-right ruling Fidesz party. Former justice minister and deputy prime minister.

* Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Citizenship.

ITALY: Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini, 41, already named EU foreign policy chief and Juncker's deputy. She is among the youngest politicians in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's ruling centre-left party and has spent most of her career in foreign affairs in parliament.

* European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Commission Vice-President

IRELAND: Former Environment Minister Phil Hogan, 54, from the centre-right bloc.

* Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development

LATVIA: Valdis Dombrovskis, 43, former prime minister from the centre-right.

* Commission's Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue.

LITHUANIA: Former health Minister Vytenis Povilas Andriukaitis, 63, part of the Socialist bloc.

* Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

LUXEMBOURG: Jean-Claude Juncker, former 59-year-old prime minister, confirmed as Commission president. From the centre-right bloc in parliament, he was chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.

* European Commission President.

MALTA: Karmenu Vella, 64, former tourism minister from the centre-left.

* Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

NETHERLANDS: Outgoing Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans, 53, a career diplomat from the centre-left Labour Party.

* Commission's first Vice-President in charge of Better Regulation, Inter-Institutional Relations, the Rule of Law and the Charter of Fundamental Rights. Juncker said Timmermans would be his "right hand".

POLAND: Deputy Prime Minister Elzbieta Bienkowska, 50.

* Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises.

PORTUGAL: Secretary of State Carlos Moedas, 44, from centre-right Social Democratic party. Founded own investment company in 2008 and was a banker at Goldman Sachs.

* Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation.

ROMANIA: Corina Cretu, centre-left member of EU legislature

* Commissioner for Regional Policy.

SLOVENIA: Alenka Bratusek, former prime minister

* Commission's Vice-President for Energy Union.

SLOVAKIA: Maros Sefcovic, current vice-president in charge of cooperation among EU institutions and a career diplomat.

* Commissioner for Transport and Space.

SPAIN: Miguel Arias Canete, former agriculture minister

* Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy.

SWEDEN: Cecilia Malmstrom, current internal affairs commissioner

* Commissioner for Trade.

