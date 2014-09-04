BRUSSELS Romania's nomination of centre-left politician Corina Cretu to take her country's seat on the EU's executive arm on Thursday brought to nine the number of women on the new panel, satisfying a key demand of the European Parliament.

Confirming Bucharest's choice of Cretu, who is a member of the EU legislature, a spokeswoman for Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he "now has nine female candidates".

That would equal the number of women on the outgoing 28-member Commission - a figure that the European Parliament had set as a rough minimum if Juncker wanted to have his team confirmed by lawmakers before it takes office on Nov. 1.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Andrew Roche)