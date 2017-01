BRUSSELS The European Commission on Friday cleared the acquisition of Irish meat processing groups Slaney Foods JV and Slaney Proteins by Ireland's ABP Group and Britain's Fane Valley.

After investigating the markets of purchasing live cattle, sheep and lambs for slaughter, the sale of fresh beef, lamb and mutton and the collection of animal by-products the Commission said the transaction would not raise competition concerns.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Julia Fioretti)