Consumer confidence in the 17 countries using the euro fell further in October, data showed on Thursday, as Europeans worried about government austerity and slowing economic conditions.

Consumer morale fell to -19.9 this month from a revised -19.1 in September, the European Union said in a flash estimate. The figure for September had earlier been put at -18.9.

In the wider 27-nation European Union, consumer sentiment slid to -20.2 from -19.1 in September.

Strong private demand is seen as crucial to helping the euro zone recover from the 2008 global financial crisis. But austerity programmes in many European countries and sluggish industrial output in France and Germany have been weighing on households cautious about spending in the current climate.

