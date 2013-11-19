BRUSSELS The European Union's highest court issued a clear victory to EU member states on Tuesday, saying they were within their rights to refuse a salary increase to EU officials.

The case centres on the refusal by the European Commission, the EU's executive, to cancel an automatic 1.7 percent salary increase for more than 30,000 EU civil servants in 2011.

Despite the economic problems afflicting Europe at the time, the Commission insisted the increase should go ahead. Member states, who were busy cutting salaries in their own budgets, said it was unacceptable and took the Commission to court.

The case highlighted the years-long dispute between some European capitals and the Commission over what critics have dubbed the "Brussels gravy-train".

Under the current rules, EU salaries move in line with the average earnings of civil servants in the member states, but lag them by a year. That meant EU staffers were due a raise in 2011, just as some national officials were suffering cuts.

The only way to block an automatic rise is if there is a "serious and sudden deterioration in the economic and social situation within the EU," the European Court of Justice said in its ruling, citing the EU's own staff regulation.

It was up to the Council of Ministers - not the Commission - to decide whether the economic situation warranted blocking the automatic pay rise, the court said.

"Given that, for 2011, the Council had, on the basis of the data provided by the Commission, determined the existence of a serious and sudden deterioration, it was not obliged to adopt the Commission's proposal," the ruling stated.

Germany, France and Britain were among the most vocal opponents of the increase. Britain's junior finance minister, Nicky Morgan, welcomed the judgment as a victory against an "unjustifiable" rise in EU salaries.

"When governments and families across Europe are taking difficult decisions to make savings, it would be wrong and irresponsible for the EU to not show similar restraint," he said.

The Commission's spokesman on administration issues said it was too soon to determine how the Commission would respond.

"Obviously we're not going to fly in the face of the court judgment and just give everyone the pay adjustment that we originally proposed, of course not," said Antony Gravili.

"We have to study and reflect on the ruling," he told reporters at a regular news briefing in Brussels.

"Whether or not we come forward with a new proposal in light of the judgment is something we're going to have to decide on as part of that reflection process."

Gravili added that in response to the backlash by governments, the Commission has proposed a new method of adjusting EU salaries that would automatically limit any pay increase during an economic downturn, and freeze salaries in the case of a deep economic recession.

The new rules come into effect at the start of the EU's next seven-year budget period, beginning on January 1, 2014.

Separately on Tuesday, the European Parliament gave its final approval to the bloc's budget for 2014-2020, worth about one trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) over the seven years. ($1 = 0.7394 euros)

(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Luke Baker)