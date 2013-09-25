BRUSSELS Croatia vowed on Wednesday to amend its extradition rules no later than next January, bowing to pressure from the European Union in a row that has tarnished its first months as an EU member.

Justice Minister Orsat Miljenic, in Brussels to discuss the issue with EU officials, said new rules should comply with all EU demands.

"The law will take effect as soon as possible, but the latest date is January 1, 2014," Miljenic told reporters. "We will swiftly take all measures in order to unconditionally make the law ... in compliance with European law."

Brussels has threatened to withhold some financial aid to Croatia unless it complies with its standards on extraditing suspected criminals within the bloc.

The government in Zagreb had angered EU officials when it amended the rules days before EU entry on July 1, in a move that effectively protected those accused of atrocities during the Balkans wars of the 1990s from being extradited to face trial.

The EU's top justice official, Viviane Reding, said the European Commission will monitor legislative changes in Croatia to decide whether to remove the threat of aid cutbacks.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Adrian Croft)