LJUBLJANA Croatia's stop-go EU membership process hit a bump on Friday when Slovenia delayed a final meeting to resolve a 20-year old bank row between the two nations due to a deepening political crisis embroiling its northern neighbour.

The meeting will now be held on March 10 instead of the previously scheduled February 19.

Zagreb concluded EU entry talks in 2011 and is due to join on July 1 once its accession treaty has been ratified by all 27 members. Twenty-two have ratified it already and four others have begun the ratification process.

Slovenia, beset by a financial and government crisis, is the only EU member that has shelved the ratification, due to a dispute over Ljubljanska Banka (LB), a Slovenian lender that closed down when the two countries declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, without reimbursing its Croatian depositors.

The two former Yugoslav republics' foreign ministers came within reach of a deal earlier in February and a final meeting was set for next Tuesday, three days before Slovenia's minister Karl Erjavec was due to quit the government.

But Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa, now leading a minority government as his coalition has crumbled amid a corruption scandal, unexpectedly withdrew Erjavec from the LB case on Friday and replaced him with one of Jansa's cabinet aides, Tone Kajzer.

Croatia's Foreign Minister Vesna Pusic said the move was not a bad omen but "clearly the result of Slovenia's internal situation. Talks will continue and the new person will probably talk to me again," she told reports in Brussels.

The Slovenian government's press office said Jansa would meet his Croatian counterpart, Zoran Milanovic, on March 10 and "the solution is expected to be reached by then".

All Slovenian parties have voiced readiness to ratify the treaty as soon as a solution to the banking dispute is agreed, but the ongoing political crisis and the prospect of early elections may complicate it.

"I expect an agreement will be reached soon, though perhaps not yet on March 10, and I believe Slovenia will ratify the accession treaty (in time) as most parties have clearly expressed readiness to do so," said Borut Hocevar, a political analyst at daily Finance.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hugh Lawson)