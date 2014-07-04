BRUSSELS A former European Commissioner will confront Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in court on Monday to allege that he was improperly pushed out of his job after a graft scandal, and demand compensation.

Health Commissioner John Dalli, from Malta, abruptly left office in October 2012 after the EU's anti-fraud office OLAF said he had been aware that an associate of his had asked a Swedish tobacco company for money in return for changes to EU tobacco legislation.

After a meeting with Barroso on Oct. 16, 2012, the Commission, the European Union's executive body, announced that Dalli had resigned with immediate effect.

Dalli then issued his own statement rejecting the allegations made by OLAF.

He denies any knowledge of attempts to sell influence on his behalf, and disputes that he voluntarily resigned, contending that Barroso gave him to understand that he had been dismissed in an improper "oral decision". The Commission, in turn, denies this.

Monday's court hearing at the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg (ECJ) will attempt to find out what went on in that meeting, the court said in a statement.

In addition to Dalli and Barroso, the senior officials attending Monday's court proceedings will include the head of the Commission's legal service and Dalli's former spokesman.

It is unclear how long it will take the court to issue a judgment.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)