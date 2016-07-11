French Finance Minister Michel Sapin leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS Portugal does not deserve to be penalised by the European Union for missing fiscal targets, having made a huge effort to rein in its public finances, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday.

The European Commission began formal disciplinary procedures against Portugal and Spain last week over excessive deficits in 2014 and 2015, and EU finance ministers will make a decision based on the executive's recommendation at a meeting on Tuesday.

Sapin, who did not spell out his stance on Spain, said the European Commission was entitled to launch the procedure.

But "Portugal doesn't deserve to have exaggerated discipline imposed," he told a news conference. "One cannot say Portugal hasn't made all the appropriate efforts."

EU budget penalties have never yet been enforced and it is unclear whether they will be imposed this time. France itself has repeatedly benefited from EU leniency over its own breaches of the bloc's public finances rules.

Portugal and Spain both ran deficits above the EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product in the past two years and failed to narrow the gap quickly enough, the Commission said.

"For Spain, the difficulty we have is to know who we're talking to," Sapin said.

He declined to comment on the issue of budget sanctions for that country.

But Sapin had said at the end of May that euro zone finance ministers were "not inclined" to sanction Spain, and that there was goodwill from France on this point.

Spain has been in political deadlock since December, when a national election left no single party able to form a government. Negotiations over a coalition also failed to bear fruit and a second election in late June produced a similarly inconclusive result.

The Commission's decision to open a disciplinary procedure has the potential to ignite controversy over the fair application of EU rules, its President Jean-Claude Juncker having said in May that France was granted budget leeway because "it's France", attracting criticism.

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday his country should also escape any sanction, and would work with Brussels on a new deficit-cutting path.

