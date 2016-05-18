BRUSSELS The European Commission on Wednesday put off any disciplinary action against Spain and Portugal for busting their budgets until after the Spanish general election on June 26, a political gift to conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

European Union Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference that the Commission did not consider this was the right moment economically or politically to get tough.

It was the second time in a year that the EU executive had bowed to political reality rather than strictly enforce the bloc's rules on excessive budget deficicts, fuelling doubts over its willingness ever to apply fiscal sanctions.

Last year, it gave serial deficit offender France two more years to finally cut its budget gap to within EU limits.

The Commission had been due to recommend whether to fine Madrid and Lisbon for their repeated breaches of the deficit limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product, the first time such a sanction would have been applied, even though it was likely to be purely symbolic.

Instead, it told both to take further action to reduce their deficits, and said it would review both countries' positions in early July.

Brussels also granted Italy the maximum flexibility under EU fiscal discipline procedures in response to demands from heavily indebted Rome to be given more space to revive anaemic growth and cope with the cost of an influx of refugees.

Moscovici cited the Spanish election and the fact that a caretaker government could not take budget decisions among the factors in deferring action.

"We are proposing new deadlines for both countries to correct their excessive deficits," he said. "We propose that each country receives one extra year, and one extra year only. The new deadline for Portugal will be 2016, and for Spain 2017."

BARK, NOT BITE

The overtly political decisions seemed likely to fuel criticism from Germany, the euro zone's dominant power, that Brussels is failing to enforce the 28-nation bloc's budget rules properly and should be stripped of its assessment powers.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and central bank chief Jens Weidmann have both said the Commission should hand the task of determining whether states respect the fiscal rules to an independent watchdog to eliminate political discretion.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Weidmann said he did not see "the urgent need, nor the required space in many countries" for an expansive fiscal policy.

Rebuffing the German emphasis on austerity, Moscovici said the Commission decisions were justified on economic grounds, arguing that the EU rules had not been written to break an incipient economic recovery.

He drew support from Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING bank, who said in a note to clients: "It is nearly impossible to construct fiscal rules that satisfy everyone at any time and any situation. "... with most euro zone countries desperately trying to revive growth and tackle unemployment, today’s decision was in our view the right decision. It is not always a bad thing if barking dogs don’t bite."

Rajoy vowed to cut taxes further if he is re-elected in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday, raising the prospect of further clashes with Brussels over Madrid's chronic fiscal shortfall.

Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said in response that it was up to Spain to take its own tax decisions, as long as it respected the fiscal targets set by the EU, which require Madrid to reduce its deficit by an additional 0.25 percent of GDP this year and 0.5 percent next year.

The debate is typical of tensions between the Brussels authorities responsible for maintaining budget discipline and coordination that is supposed to underpin the common euro currency and national governments facing electoral pressures.

The Commission also said Italy, Belgium and Finland were complying with the rules on government debt levels, but that it would review its assessment of Italy in November, singling Rome out for closer vigilance.

Italy has a public debt level of 134 percent of GDP and rising, the highest in Europe after Greece. Under the EU rules, it should have been falling for the last three years.

The Commission made no mention of France, even though its own latest economic forecast projected that Paris would fail to bring its deficit below 3 percent in 2017 as promised, unless it takes action.

The Italian government said on Tuesday it had been granted the maximum flexibility, allowing it to discount the equivalent of 0.85 percent of GDP for public spending on refugees, labour market reforms and investment.

(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald/Jermey Gaunt)