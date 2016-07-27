PRAGUE Slovakia, holder of the European Union's rotating presidency, has taken note of the European Commission's proposal to cancel fines for Spain and Portugal over their budget deficits and will seek to conclude the procedure, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

"We took notice of the EU Commission decision on Spain and Portugal and we will act accordingly," Kazimir said on Twitter. "We will initiate processes needed to conclude this procedure in a timely manner."

The Commission, which is the EU's executive arm, gave Madrid two more years and Lisbon one more year to make the required reductions.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)