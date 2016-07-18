LISBON Portugal has a budget cushion worth 0.3 percent of GDP to guarantee that this year's fiscal commitments are met, the government told the European Commission on Monday as it seeks to convince Brussels not to impose sanctions over its 2015 deficit.

"Sanctioning the past doesn't make political and economic sense for countries that are already taking effective action, as in the case of Portugal," Finance Minister Mario Centeno wrote in a letter to the commission on Monday.

He said Portugal was on course for a 2016 deficit "clearly below 3 percent", which is the European Union's limit, but that sanctions could jeopardise that goal.

Last week, EU finance ministers backed a sanctions procedure for Portugal and Spain after the European Commission said both countries had failed to do enough to correct excessive budget deficits for 2014 and 2015.

The commission has indicated that sanctions could be purely symbolic if the countries show sufficient commitment to further deficit cuts. A decision is expected on July 27.

"The Portuguese government is ready to adopt fiscal measures to correct any eventual deviations on the budgetary execution," the letter said, explaining that the budget had "an additional buffer of expenditure cuts" worth 0.2 percent of GDP, which are kept in reserve in case they are needed to meet the target.

These appropriations were applied to public institutions that had projected spending increases compared with 2015.

In addition, a report accompanying the letter cited further unspecified reserves worth another 0.1 percent of GDP that "can be used in case of larger deviations".

"Overall, the 2016 budget has contingency measures amounting to 542.8 million euros (£453.2 million), or 0.3 percentage points of GDP," the report said, adding that so far the government's monthly monitoring process had not revealed any significant deviation.

Portugal has vowed to cut the budget deficit to 2.2 percent of GDP this year from last year's 4.4 percent, which occurred on the previous administration's watch.

Brussels and the IMF doubt that Portugal's growth this year will be enough to halve the deficit, and expect an economic slowdown after a 1.5 percent expansion in 2015.

The government projects GDP growth of 1.8 percent, but said that, even if it came in as low as 1.4 percent, the use of the 0.2 percent buffer would still allow the nominal deficit to be cut to 2.3 percent of GDP.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Kevin Liffey)