COPENHAGEN Denmark took over the presidency of the European Union on Thursday signalling it would work to heal divisions between Britain and other member states over the bloc's debt crisis.

As one of 10 EU countries that do not use the euro, Denmark finds itself in the challenging position of trying to help manage Europe's two-year-old debt crisis while not sitting at the euro zone's top decision-making table.

One of Denmark's first priorities will be ushering in a new "fiscal compact" that aims to impose stricter budget rules on euro zone member states and others that sign up to it.

At a summit on December 9, 26 of the EU's 27 members indicated their willingness to join the treaty, with only Britain saying no.

"The EU family is a family of 27 and no less," Europe Minister Nicolai Wammen told reporters in Copenhagen at the start of the six-month presidency, which gives Denmark responsibility for planning the EU's agenda.

"The way to accomplish that mission is to be an honest broker at the negotiating table, and also to conduct a competent, open and responsible presidency."

Denmark would form a "bridge of stability," Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt said at a separate press conference. Other officials said the phrase indicated the country would work with its close ally Britain to see if London can be brought back into the fold.

Tackling the debt crisis will be a big job for a country of 5.5 million people outside the euro zone.

"We will do what we can to bring Europe further out of the crisis," Thorning-Schmidt told reporters.

Denmark will also have to press other member states to sign up to the treaty and convince its own people to support it.

In several countries, Denmark included, parliaments still need to approve the pact formally and analysts are concerned that new divisions could emerge.

Softer language in the latest draft of the deal provided some reassurance to reluctant member states on Wednesday.

"It is the firm belief of the Danish government that the agreement now on the table contains several important elements that are in line with Denmark's national interests," said Wammen.

DENMARK AND THE EURO

Denmark's economy is heavily reliant on euro zone stability, with 65 percent of its exports going to Europe. Danes may oppose joining the euro, but Danish industry has a vested interest in a steady single currency, and Danish politicians are adamant about the need to keep Europe united.

Denmark on Thursday also said it would focus on the EU's energy and environment policies during its presidency.

The country has worked in the past 20 years to turn itself into a world leader in green technology and aims to be entirely fossil-fuel free by 2050, a goal it is on track to achieve.

However, the high cost of investing in renewable energy has turned it into a barrier for many companies especially during Europe's economic crisis, and that has had a knock-on impact on one of Denmark's leading industries.

Vestas, the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, announced on Thursday it was cutting more than 2,300 jobs - around a tenth of its workforce - after rising costs wiped out its earnings in 2011.

The timing could not have been worse for Thorning-Schmidt, although she said green technology remained the right sector for the Danish economy to be investing in.

"It's very, very sad news for Denmark," she told a news conference with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to mark the formal beginning of Denmark's presidency.

"It was one of the businesses we thought would be the new way of doing things... It is still my hope and my belief that we need to invest in green technology. We need to invest in energy efficiency, and that is why we're so focused on moving this dossier forward in our presidency," she said.

Referring to the poor outlook created by the debt crisis, Barroso said: "Let's hope that by the end of the Danish presidency, in Europe the fog is lifting."

(Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Andrew Heavens)