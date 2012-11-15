COPENHAGEN Denmark sees no need to change EU treaties to break a deadlock over plans for a bank supervisor for the bloc and hopes for a negotiated deal, the country's European affairs minister said on Thursday.

Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said this week his objections to having the European Central Bank lead supervision, even for countries not in the euro zone, could be solved by changing the treaty which rules the way the EU works.

"What Borg is talking about is to make a small, more technical treaty change in order to make a division between the council of the supervisor and the council of the ECB," Danish European Affairs Minister Margrethe Vestager told Reuters.

"The problem is of course that any kind of technical change ignites an entire treaty process ... ," she said in an interview. "We don't think you can rely on the promise of a treaty change."

"We think that things can be solved, also because at the last ECOFIN (meeting of EU finance ministers) there was a strong willingness to find political solutions. But it is not very easy," she added.

A banking union would be the first concerted attempt to integrate the bloc's response to problem lenders, but the proposal has been plagued by divisions within EU members.

Sweden has said the plan envisages no acceptable way of allowing non-euro states, like Sweden and Denmark, to join the scheme on an equal footing with those in the euro zone.

Achieving this parity would be difficult because bank supervision will be run by the ECB which is answerable only to the 17 euro nations.

Denmark may also be concerned that any treaty change could lead to a national referendum. That would be a headache for a government that is not only unpopular in polls but also faces voters that are increasingly sceptical about the euro project.

Sweden has been increasingly vocal both in its criticism of the banking union and the long-term EU budget, which it wants trimmed. Denmark has been less vocal.

"I don't think one should be too categorical about differences in the Swedish and Danish positions, there is a difference in temper and the way we express ourselves," Vestager said. "But basically we follow the same interests."

(Reporting by Alistair Scrutton and Mette Freunde; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)