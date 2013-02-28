LONDON Retail investors should be aware of the "dangers" of buying contracts for difference (CFDs) that appear to promise strong returns, two European Union regulators warned on Thursday.

A CFD is a derivative contract to bet on price moves of an asset like a share without having to own the underlying stock.

"Retail investors across the EU should be aware of all the risks arising from investing in CFDs," the European Banking Authority and the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a joint statement.

"These products appear to promise investors substantial returns at a low cost but may ultimately cost them far more than they may have intended or could afford to lose," the statement added.

