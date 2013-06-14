LONDON The European Union has delayed a deadline for deciding if U.S. firms must comply with the bloc's derivatives rules, giving more time to strike a global deal to avoid costly overlaps.

The bloc's executive European Commission said on Friday it was pushing back its June 15 deadline for the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) for deciding if U.S. derivatives rules are "equivalent" to those in the EU.

If not deemed equivalent, U.S. firms doing business in Europe would have to comply with all the bloc's derivatives rules and their own rules back home, a costly burden.

The Commission said in a letter released to the media on Friday that the ESMA's new deadline would be September 1.

"At this stage, we consider that the deadlines for the submission of ESMA technical advice need to be reviewed to allow ESMA more time to take account of international on-going developments and to consider their implications fully," the Commission letter said.

ESMA and derivatives regulators from the United States, Switzerland, Japan and Canada have met several times in recent months to negotiate a common approach to avoid overlaps.

"The negotiations are advanced and now more to do with technical detail of how to make substituted compliance work in practice together with EU equivalence," a regulatory source said on condition of anonymity.

Substituted compliance refers to the U.S. regulatory version of EU equivalence.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has taken a hard line with how it treats non-US banks trading U.S. derivatives.

A temporary exemption for foreign banks from the U.S. rules expires on July 12, and the CFTC is under heavy pressure to extend it.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)