Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG poses in front of the company's logo following the annual news conference in Bonn March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to fine Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and its subsidiary Slovak Telekom after the August summer break for charging unfair wholesale prices in Slovakia, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission in its 2012 charge sheet or so-called statement of objections said Slovak Telekom's high wholesale prices made it impossible for alternative operators to operate profitably in the retail broadband market.

"The Commission is likely to fine the companies after the August summer break, in September," said one of the sources, adding there was a slim chance the decision could be issued next month.

Deutsche Telekom is considered liable because it holds a 51-percent stake in Slovak Telekom. The Slovak government owns the remaining 49 percent.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)