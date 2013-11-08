BRUSSELS The European Commission gave backing on Friday to its trade chief who is locked in a tax dispute with Belgian authorities that is set to go to court, saying the case had no bearing on his work.

Tax inspectors are demanding 900,000 euros $1.2 million (£750,187) from EU Trade Commissioner Karel de Gucht and his wife for tax which the authorities say they owe from a share deal in 2005, when he was Belgium's foreign minister, Belgian newspaper De Tijd reported on Friday.

After the tax authorities rejected De Gucht's appeal against the amount, he asked a Belgian court to adjudicate in the dispute, it said.

As the European Union's top trade official, De Gucht oversees negotiations with the United States on the world's biggest free trade deal. A new round of talks takes place in Brussels next week, although he will not personally take part.

A court official in the northern Belgian city of Ghent confirmed that a case involving De Gucht and the Belgian state was scheduled for November 25 but gave no further details.

European Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen, who faced a barrage of questions about the case at the Commission's daily media briefing on Friday, stood firmly behind De Gucht.

The tax dispute "concerns issues and a period before he was appointed commissioner and that are currently pending before court so we cannot ... prejudge the outcome," she said.

De Gucht spoke to European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Friday and "guaranteed to the president that there was no wrongdoing by him in this case," she said.

Belgian tax authorities declined comment. A spokesman for De Gucht declined to discuss the case and his lawyer could not immediately be reached.

The case comes one year after the EU's top health official, John Dalli, resigned after an anti-fraud investigation connected him to an attempt to influence EU tobacco legislation.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop; editing by John O'Donnell and Gareth Jones)